You're invited to the Financial Mail AdForum to review financial services ads

The South African financial services landscape is evolving at an exciting pace amid the rise of smart banking technology.

Traditional banks can expect some competition from dynamic, future-facing and agile new banks such as Bank Zero, Discovery Bank and Tyme Bank – all of which are beginning to make their mark.

Is the advertising industry keeping up with the Gumedes and the Benjamins? What can it do to stay relevant in the ever-evolving digitised banking space? Are its marketing efforts in financial services delivering personalised and innovative brand messages across platforms?

Join Phumi Mashigo and our panel of experts at the next Financial Mail AdForum in association with Ornico for an inspiring dissection of all of the above.

Event details

Commercials from the following brands will be reviewed: Absa, Betterbond, Bidvest Bank, Capitec Bank, Clearscore, First National Bank, Nedbank, Outvest, Retail Capital, Standard Bank and Tyme Bank.

Panel members include:

Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager at Ornico;

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Africa;

Danny Druion, creative director at Cerebra; and

Thibedi Meso, executive creative director at House of Brave.

Date: March 29 2019

Time: 7am–9am

Venue: Houghton, Johannesburg

Ticket price: R325 ex VAT

Click here to book your tickets

Contact Jade Fleishman on fleishmanJ@tisoblackstar.co.za for more information.