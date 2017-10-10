Win a seat at the 2017 FM Little Black Book launch
Here's your chance to brush shoulders with some of SA's most influential black business people
Every year, the Financial Mail publishes The Little Black Book to celebrate excellence in business with a focus on black economic empowerment stakeholders and professionals.
This year, the launch of this must-read publication takes place on Thursday October 19 at Financial Mail publisher Tiso Blackstar Group's grand new events venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, in partnership with Transcend Talent Management.
The keynote speaker and panel participants for an in-depth discussion will be announced soon. The event will be attended by a range of influential and inspiring business people.
The 2017 edition of The Little Black Book will be distributed to print subscribers on October 20 along with the Financial Mail. The publication will also then be available to BusinessLIVE digital subscribers.
If you've already registered on the Financial Mail or BusinessLIVE websites but you're not a subscriber yet, click here to subscribe.
If you've not even registered yet (quick and free), start here.
How to win a seat
Ten Financial Mail/BusinessLIVE readers can each win a seat at the launch.
It's easy to enter: email your name, surname, phone number and job title to nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za with "LBB" in the subject line before 5pm on Friday October 13.
The winners will be decided through a random draw. Winners will have to organise their own transport to and from the event.
Please sign in or register to comment.