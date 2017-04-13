Insurance product for those who go too far on social media

"People can quickly find themselves in trouble for their comments on social media," says Sujeeth Bishoon, executive head at Acuideas. "Not only do these comments cause embarrassment; in some cases they can have devastating consequences in people’s personal and professional lives."

The policy has its limits. It does not cover defamatory or offensive comments that relate to race, religion or culture.

According to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, the first local case involving defamation expressed on social media was in 2013, when an interdict was sought against the defendant for a Facebook post suggesting that the plaintiff was not a "proper" man, allegedly failing to care for his daughters because of "the alcohol, the drugs, the church".

The court found that the post did defame the plaintiff and ordered the defendant to remove all postings involving the plaintiff and to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs.

In a later case, also in 2013, a defendant placed posts on Facebook suggesting that the plaintiff was a bad mother and permitted an inappropriate relationship between her stepson and daughter. The court found these posts defamatory as well, and awarded damages of R40,000.