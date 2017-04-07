Green energy all about good value

The one advantage for those who lagged behind on going green lies in the meteoric innovation of green power tech. These include virtually plug-n-play components that do not require a degree in electrical engineering to install, and make it much easier to retro-fit a home for solar and wind.

Generation through these means is one challenge, storage and conversion is another — and one that has made great strides in recent years, most famously with Tesla’s launch of the Powerwall unit in 2015 and Powerwall 2 in late 2016.

This system is a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with inverter, in a box, that is mounted in the home or business for energy storage and backup for failures, as well as load shifting, and voltage and frequency control.

So how do we bring it into our homes?

Local competitor Power Up thinks it has the Powerwall beat, on safety and performance. The Power Up Supply system is an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device that shifts from grid to stored power, and works with a crystal battery bank set-up that promises better battery and output performance — twice the daily output of similar systems.

It also has an inverter to turn solar, wind or even water-generated direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC) that our lights and appliances require. All that is tucked away into a box system in a cupboard or garage, or even under a desk.

The systems are available for private customers, and can be financed on a monthly rate.

So far though, Build Africa Corp CEO Miles Oates, who brought Power Up to market, says the biggest traction has been in large developments and commercial settings. These units, together with solar panels, have been finding their way into new housing developments in the Western and Eastern Cape.

Opting for this in a new development means that costs are attractive — the system will increase the price of your bond by about R500. Last year Power Up installed a supply system in a refugee camp in Greece.

Oates — whose career has spanned accounting, stockbroking and even wine-making — wants to prove that greener energy is affordable and accessible for small businesses and individual home owners, making the argument one of value: electricity savings of up to 75% and increased building value of around 14%.

Other tech on the local market include "solar plant in a shed" type solutions, starter-kits for solar installation, and small UPSs available in retail spaces. Some service providers offer custom fits, sourcing the right fitting for your needs and doing the installation.

But it seems that while environmentally friendly aspirations are an excellent reason for going green, they might not be winning over stretched and stressed SA consumers at the rate that value-for-money and simplicity of systems will. It’s only when the combination of shrinking tech and price tags, and real performance, hits the sweet spot that we can expect mass uptake in SA.