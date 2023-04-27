The truth behind Cyril’s R1.5-trillion investment pledges

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
South Africans are not fooled by politicians’ hot air. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target-beating investment conference is the latest example. In reality, South Africa has been mired in a ...
Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa strode to the podium to close the fifth investment conference in Sandton, delivering a story of outlandish success.
“We have now hit R1.51-trillion in commitments, meaning we have overshot our initial R1.2-trillion target by 26% — a whopping R301bn,” he said. “For us to have been able to meet our five-year target, despite major challenges and disruptions, is no mean feat. It’s a stellar achievement.”
On the face of it, this is a resounding victory. However, like the much-vaunted rise in the matric pass rate every year, it turns out this claim is another of those hyped-up government announcements that deflates on closer inspection.
Nor is it particularly difficult to puncture Ramaphosa’s investment balloon. Indeed, he actually provided the information at the conference, revealing that of the initial R1.14-trillion in pledges received between 2018 and 2022, only 40% (R460bn) of the promised capital has been invested so far.
In practice, this amounts to an annual capital flow of just under R100bn a year — just 1.5% of GDP, says Absa economist Peter Worthington. This, in a country where the fixed investment ratio has declined dramatically over the past 15 years — from a respectable 22% of GDP in 2008 to just 14% now, he adds.
This, stripped of the puffery and backslapping, is the real story of South Africa. Over the five years of Ramaphosa’s investment conferences, gross fixed capital formation — which includes contributions from the public and private sectors — fell in real terms, from about R755bn in 2018 to R662bn in 2022.
In other words, after adjusting for inflation, South Africa’s annual capital expenditure (capex) as a country is lower than it was five years ago.
Still, at least there is investment, you might say — no mean feat for a country that can’t keep the lights on. However, a fixed investment ratio of 14% of GDP is very low by international standards.
In Absa’s sample of advanced and emerging economies, only Egypt’s fixed investment ratio is lower; South Africa is falling behind even the chronically underinvesting Brazil (see graph). As a rule of thumb, economists have found that countries need to achieve a ratio of at least 25% to sustain rapid economic growth.
This, in part, explains the gulf between the picture painted by Ramaphosa of a thriving economy, and what South Africans are experiencing in the trenches.
In fact, Worthington estimates that at 14% of GDP, South Africa’s gross capex is below the rate of depreciation of the capital stock. This means that what little investment spending there is, is mostly going into maintenance rather than expanding productive capacity. And because firms are failing to invest sufficiently in income-producing assets, this suggests the country’s productive capacity and growth potential is declining.
Even assuming that the new investment pledges for R370bn made at the 2023 conference lead to additional flows of about R100bn, this would lift South Africa’s fixed investment ratio by only 1.5% of GDP, to 15.5%. That would still be below the rate of depreciation of the capital stock.
“The good news of the investment conference should not be discounted completely, but it needs to be considered in the context of South Africa’s ongoing severe energy shortages and logistical constraints and weak business confidence and capex,” says Worthington.
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso makes a similar point. While welcoming the fact that the government achieved its investment target, the problem, she says, is that “much of the investment commitments are effectively replacement investments — companies building their own electricity plants because they can no longer rely on Eskom to produce it”.
“That does not expand the capacity of the economy,” she notes, “it merely protects the existing capacity.”
Mavuso argues that, for the next five-year phase of the investment conference, South Africa should measure success by how much of the pledged investment actually expands economic activity. And the benchmark should not just be the pledges made, but the rise or fall in the country’s official fixed investment statistics.
“I have no doubt that pledges do add at the margin to the investment happening, but it is really only when investment trends pick up at the macro level that we can be confident something good is happening in the economy,” she says.
Promises meet reality
Nedbank economist Nicky Weimar is equally cognisant of the “huge disconnect” between Ramaphosa’s investment conferences and reality on the ground.
Nedbank compiles an annual list of large, expansionary, fixed investment projects announced each year by the private and public sectors. Projects are not included unless they exceed R20m, feasibility studies have been done, and they have a start date and a budget.
“Over the years with government’s infrastructure projects we’ve found they tend to promote projects that [have] already been captured in our capex schedule for a while,” says Weimar. “When it comes to the investment conferences, private firms find themselves in a difficult situation. The underlying economic environment may be such that expansionary capital projects are simply not advisable, but they’re still called upon to illustrate that they are doing their part. So they put forward those projects that will take place in any case, often consisting of maintenance or replacement capex.”
Nedbank’s capital project list only includes expansionary capital spending. It also doesn’t register spending that involves things like solar panels installed on supermarkets’ rooftops.
“That’s not really expansionary investment because it doesn’t add to potential output,” says Weimar. “It also represents a massive opportunity cost because it reduces funds to expand actual operations ... Renewable energy fixed investment is only capex if you’re an energy producer. If not, it’s an expense.”
Nedbank’s latest tally shows that the value of new projects announced during the year fell to R248.5bn, from R392.7bn in 2021, and R425.4bn in 2020.
The 2022 total received a boost from mega projects in just three areas: a R75bn green ammonia export facility to be constructed at the Coega special economic zone with its own dedicated 2,200MW solar and wind power supply; the fifth and sixth rounds of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme, valued at R46,4bn collectively; and Seriti coal mine’s 450MW wind farm project in Mpumalanga, worth R12bn.
Excluding these mega projects, total new capex announcements amounted to just R60bn last year. In the beleaguered manufacturing sector, investments fell to a historic low of R6.7bn.
So why is this happening?
The reason for this slowdown in fixed investment, economists say, is largely because of low levels of business confidence, given the historic correlation between the two.
Throughout 2022, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) business confidence index remained below the critical 50 level, averaging 41.25 for the year — even lower than the 2021 average of 42.75.
“Confidence is weak for a variety of reasons,” says Worthington, “but worsening load-shedding, logistics constraints, and deteriorating safety and security, particularly at construction and mining sites, are part of the story.”
According to the BER, manufacturers are on balance negative about the prospects for increasing their future capital spending, both in terms of maintenance investment that just replaces depreciated capital stock, as well as expansionary investment.
Manufacturers continue to report, as they have done since the global financial crisis, that the biggest constraint to their willingness to invest is the “political climate”, followed by “insufficient demand” — a reflection of the persistent low-growth environment in South Africa.
In the first quarter of 2023, the BER’s political constraint metric reached a record high, with 91% of respondents saying the political climate hampered their business activities — up from an already high 83% in the final quarter of last year. The average since 2010 is 73.5%.
Hugo Pienaar, the BER’s chief economist, attributes this rise to the fact that South Africa endured its first week of stage 6 load-shedding in the first quarter and that there was heightened political instability in several metro coalition governments.
Nedbank’s Weimar believes the reason fixed investment is lacking is South Africa’s growth prospects are weak, and the risks of investing exceed the expected returns.
“It’s not an investment conference that persuades you to invest or that drives fixed investment,” she adds, “it’s aggregate demand and risk.”
The problem is not the private sector
Even so, a striking feature of Nedbank’s 2022 capital project list is that overall investment is being dragged down by the public, not the private sector.
The private sector remained the major driver of overall investment, with planned new projects rising from R122bn in 2021 to a record R193.6bn last year. That accounted for 78% of the total value of new projects announced.
This continues the trend of public sector capital investment shrivelling to become a minor contributor to overall fixed investment. Between 2014 and 2021 it fell by 5.8% a year on average, almost halving its share of GDP from 6.2% to 3.3% over this period.
By contrast, since 2018, private firms have contributed the lion’s share of all capital spending in South Africa, averaging 71%. State-owned companies are responsible for another 11%, with government making up the other 18%.
Last year seemed to mark a nadir, as new project announcements by general government and public corporations recorded by Nedbank declined sharply.
The value of government projects fell from R33.8bn in 2021 to R20bn in 2022. The biggest project recorded is the R8bn, 524,000m2 mixed-use government district in Salvokop, Pretoria. Most of the medium-sized government projects were dominated by provincial waste and water treatment projects.
Public corporations’ plans also fell sharply to only R34.9bn last year, but this follows the announcement of large projects by Eskom, the South African National Roads Agency Ltd and Transnet in 2021, which lifted the sector’s tally to R236.9bn in that year.
Though Nedbank expects capital outlays by the public sector to remain patchy, some improvement is likely, as the government (slowly) presses ahead with various projects.
New projects announced in 2022 include the Transnet National Ports Authority’s R16bn plan to develop the ports of Mossel Bay, Saldanha and Cape Town. This comes on top of the R100bn expansion plan for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, though it is unclear when the work will commence and how long it will take.
In addition, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has awarded several contracts totalling R7.5bn to allow about 400 train coaches to undergo heavy maintenance and rehabilitation every year for the next five years.
The 2022 national budget also heralded a step up in government’s capex contribution by allowing for infrastructure spending growth of about 12% on average each year to 2024/2025. Unfortunately, budgetary allocations must be taken with a pinch of salt, as underspending on public infrastructure has become the norm.
A big part of the problem, according to a recent National Planning Commission review, is that there is a critical shortage of professionals with built-environment skills and experience across all spheres of government.
This lack of in-house technical and professional management expertise results in an inability to make appropriate decisions when planning, contracting and procuring infrastructure. It also means officials lack the ability to ensure the work is done properly, or to maintain the infrastructure afterwards. And again, overly bureaucratised procurement processes are also partly to blame.
Hope on the horizon
If it all sounds distinctly gloomy, there is actually one bright spot: the real potential for a green-energy fixed investment boom. Already, there are signs that this may be happening.
After declining for five consecutive years to 2020, real gross fixed capital formation has begun to inch upward, rising last year by a robust 4.7%, according to Stats SA. And this appears to be largely due to private investment in renewable energy projects, as suggested by the uptick in investment in machinery and equipment specifically.
The Minerals Council South Africa says its members have R100bn of renewable energy generation projects in the pipeline (29 companies with 89 projects amounting to 6,500MW of power) while another R20bn worth of similar projects is reportedly under way across various other industries. This should materialise over the next two to three years, lifting overall fixed investment.
In all, the pipeline of committed energy projects now represents more than 10,000MW of new capacity. If this can reduce the need for load-shedding within the next few years it should stimulate business confidence which should, in turn, beget the kind of real expansionary investment that creates growth and jobs.
There is an important caveat, however: given that South Africa’s fixed investment ratio was so low to start with, it will take an immense acceleration in capital spending to lift the country’s growth prospects — and that will require demonstrable progress from government in improving the overall business climate.
Ramaphosa’s job, of course, is to talk up the country’s prospects and achievements. So it’s no surprise that he’s now set a target of R2-trillion in new investments over the five years to 2028.
However, he did tell the investment conference that he’d met business leaders to discuss the problems holding the economy back.
“We agreed to undertake practical joint action in three immediate priority areas: energy, logistics, and crime and corruption,” the president told delegates. “We are confident that if we can address these three issues, we will be able to turn our economy around and unleash its full potential.”
The plan is to build on the “collaborative model” that was used in managing South Africa’s response to Covid, especially the vaccine rollout.
Partly because of this, there is still hope — despite all the hot air from the presidency — that the public and private sectors, working together, could begin to make serious inroads into some of the country’s most intractable problems.
If this happens, the investment will flow without the need for any more investment conferences — and it will be a lot more than the R2-trillion (R400bn a year) that Ramaphosa is targeting. Which is just as well, since the country needs a lot more.
