A thumping victory against Gauteng’s detested e-tolls makes the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and its founder, Wayne Duvenage, this year’s FM civil society newsmaker.
The National Treasury’s decision to bin the tolls at last is largely due to OUTA’s 10-year battle against road agency Sanral. Duvenage started the organisation in 2012 with exactly this goal in mind...
CIVIL SOCIETY newsmaker of the year
How OUTA and Wayne Duvenage drew a line in the sand
This year, OUTA scored its biggest victory, when e-tolls were scrapped. But the organisation might not have been around to fight for this if big business, and some medium-sized companies too, had had their way
