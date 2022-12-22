Features / Cover Story

CIVIL SOCIETY newsmaker of the year

How OUTA and Wayne Duvenage drew a line in the sand

This year, OUTA scored its biggest victory, when e-tolls were scrapped. But the organisation might not have been around to fight for this if big business, and some medium-sized companies too, had had their way

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 Giulietta Talevi

A thumping victory against Gauteng’s detested e-tolls makes the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and its founder, Wayne Duvenage, this year’s FM civil society newsmaker.

The National Treasury’s decision to bin the tolls at last is largely due to OUTA’s 10-year battle against road agency  Sanral. Duvenage started the organisation in 2012 with exactly this goal in mind...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.