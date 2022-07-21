×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

business schools

Business schools under the microscope

SA’s Council on Higher Education wants the lowdown on the country’s business schools

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00 David Furlonger

The government’s Council on Higher Education (CHE) has launched an investigation into the operations of SA business schools. But, despite the apparently combative wording of its correspondence to schools, those involved in the project say it is no more than a fact-finding exercise to understand the full scope of the business education market.

According to the CHE, “a concern has been raised” that some university business schools may be offering higher-education qualifications that have not been accredited by national quality-standards bodies, and that these schools are “operating outside of legislative requirements”  and misrepresenting the validity of those qualifications...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.