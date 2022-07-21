Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
The government’s Council on Higher Education (CHE) has launched an investigation into the operations of SA business schools. But, despite the apparently combative wording of its correspondence to schools, those involved in the project say it is no more than a fact-finding exercise to understand the full scope of the business education market.
According to the CHE, “a concern has been raised” that some university business schools may be offering higher-education qualifications that have not been accredited by national quality-standards bodies, and that these schools are “operating outside of legislative requirements” and misrepresenting the validity of those qualifications...
business schools
Business schools under the microscope
SA’s Council on Higher Education wants the lowdown on the country’s business schools
