A prophecy that came to pass
Mogoeng Mogoeng is by far SA’s most controversial chief justice, and though he did not arrive with quite the stature of some of his predecessors, he has become the face of the one part of the state that did not flinch under state capture’s assault. But while proud of his service, he says he would be happy to bow out now
21 November 2019 - 04:00
What it means: Mogoeng believes South Africans must use every platform to insist on everyone being held accountable
On May 25 Cyril Ramaphosa was solemnly sworn in for his first full term as president of SA by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. In a private moment on the stage at Loftus Versfeld, Mogoeng handed a Bible to Ramaphosa, who later tweeted a picture of the chief justice’s gift — together with a verse from Isaiah 6: "And I heard the voice of the Lord saying: ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ Then I said: ‘Here I am, send me!’"
