How Sanlam won the crown
After 20 years on the JSE, Sanlam has shaken off its image as the economic arm of the National Party and is ahead of its former arch-rival Old Mutual. Though the turnaround began under Johan van Zyl in 2003, it is his partnership with the Irishman Ian Kirk that has come up trumps. Through smart use of capital and some well-timed acquisitions, Sanlam is now a formidable competitor
29 November 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.