How Sanlam won the crown

After 20 years on the JSE, Sanlam has shaken off its image as the economic arm of the National Party and is ahead of its former arch-rival Old Mutual. Though the turnaround began under Johan van Zyl in 2003, it is his partnership with the Irishman Ian Kirk that has come up trumps. Through smart use of capital and some well-timed acquisitions, Sanlam is now a formidable competitor