Sanlam: A firm in fine fettle

Unlike some of its peer group, none of Sanlam’s businesses are in intensive care. Of its five pillars — Sanlam Personal Finance, Santam, Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments and Sanlam Corporate — the personal finance cluster remains the largest contributor, though earnings were flat at R2.1bn. There are a number of moving parts in this cluster, which includes the SA life businesses across the income spectrum.

Quite small changes in product mix can depress growth: in the upmarket Glacier book, for example, there was a higher proportion of low-margin third-party unit trusts and a lower number of high-margin on-balance-sheet products, like life annuities and guaranteed product.

The joint venture with Capitec is the most significant recent diversification: Sanlam will underwrite the credit life and funeral policies sold through the bank.

Through this, it hopes to narrow the gap in one area in which it remains some way behind Old Mutual — the entry-level market.

The R566m sold through Capitec in just two months doubled the new business of Sanlam Sky to R1.19bn. In comparison, the Old Mutual Mass & Foundation cluster had gross inflows of R6.5bn over the six months.

When it comes to short-term insurance, Sanlam’s listed subsidiary, Santam, is the market leader, with Old Mutual Insure a long way behind. Santam was the best performer in the group, with earnings up 70% to R573m.

Santam now plays a vital role in Sanlam Emerging Markets — about 75% of the premium income in Sanlam’s African territories is for short-term, not life insurance.

Sanlam raised equity finance earlier in the year to fund the takeover of Moroccan-based Saham Finances, leading to a dip in the Sanlam share price. The deal is certainly washing its face, with a 16% return on equity. Operating profit of R911m was almost double the profit from Old Mutual’s rest-of-Africa cluster, even though the latter has the benefit of a Zanu-PF-like grip on the Zimbabwean market.

But Warwick Bam, head of research at Avior Capital Markets, warns that while the real GDP growth and demographic profile of some African countries look promising, political and financial instability make certain markets unattractive.

Leonard Kruger, a portfolio manager at Allan Gray, says the company has disinvested after being a large holder of the share for many years — but only on valuation grounds, not because Sanlam is off-track. "In fact, it is Old Mutual, which we do own, that has to prove it can execute and deliver," he says.