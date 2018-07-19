smoke and mirrors
Did Christo Wiese dodge R3.7bn in taxes?
In a complicated deal, Africa’s largest law firm, ENSafrica, restructured multinational oil company Tullow Oil in a way that allowed it to spirit R3.9bn out of SA without paying all the tax it owed. The law firm then sold the cash shell to retail mogul Christo Wiese. The taxman now claims the entire transaction was an elaborate tax dodge — and it wants R3.7bn in back taxes and penalties
19 July 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.