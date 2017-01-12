HOT STOCKS 2017: Digging for value
2016 was tough for investors — even the traditional quality stocks disappointed. Stock pickers would do well to brace themselves for further volatility this year, at least for the first half. But for savvy investors, especially those who are willing to sit it out for the long term, there might be some special opportunities
12 January 2017 - 08:51 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.