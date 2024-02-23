Treasury is open to business
Treasury gets a foothold in pushing for the business sector with dramatic new proposals
23 February 2024 - 05:00
There’s no mention of privatisation, but it does appear the ANC government, or at least the National Treasury, realises how critical private sector involvement is for any reasonable economic growth.
For all sorts of reasons, including inefficient delivery and the huge financial drain caused by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over the past decade, the government’s ability to invest in new infrastructure has been strained. Finally, it seems, the Treasury reckons it’s time to develop a better working relationship with business...
