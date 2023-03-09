Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
There is no way to sugarcoat it: the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa was a deep disappointment — a damp squib. Insiders, however, argue that there were critical factors that prevented the president from making sweeping and dramatic changes.
The overriding factor informing Ramaphosa’s risk-averse approach, they say, was the 2024 national election. The prospect of the polls saw him roll the dice in a high-stakes political game that favoured internal ANC dynamics over the needs of a broader electorate set for the polls next year. ..
Inside the great cabinet reshuffle that wasn't
Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffle has attracted a deluge of criticism — in particular for its lack of any dramatic change to a largely ineffective cabinet. But the president was hamstrung, party insiders say, by critical factors
