The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
The resignation on Monday of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams is directly linked to a devastating report by the auditor-general (AG) into the state of the capital city’s finances.
AG Tsakani Maluleke tabled the report last month, issuing an adverse opinion after the city failed to account for billions of rand that were ostensibly spent on service delivery. ..
Behind the mayoral musical chairs in Tshwane
DA-led Tshwane is on track to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. It comes after a damning auditor-general report on the metro
