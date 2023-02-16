Features

Behind the mayoral musical chairs in Tshwane

DA-led Tshwane is on track to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. It comes after a damning auditor-general report on the metro

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The resignation on Monday of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams is directly linked to a devastating report by the auditor-general (AG)  into the state of the capital city’s finances.

AG Tsakani Maluleke tabled the report last month, issuing an adverse opinion after the city failed to account for billions of rand that were ostensibly spent on service delivery. ..

