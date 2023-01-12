The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
After a year of floods, strikes, soaring inflation, rising interest rates and record load-shedding, South Africans could be forgiven for thinking the economy must have hit rock bottom in 2022, and that this year will surely be better.
Unfortunately, the most recent Thomson Reuters consensus forecast is that South Africa will experience a V-shaped growth path, starting from 1.8% last year, dipping to 1.2% this year and then recovering to 1.8% in 2024...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA economy: Why it’s not getting better
The SA economy is going to battle in 2023 thanks to load-shedding and the global slowdown, but it should pick up again from 2024 as these forces wane
After a year of floods, strikes, soaring inflation, rising interest rates and record load-shedding, South Africans could be forgiven for thinking the economy must have hit rock bottom in 2022, and that this year will surely be better.
Unfortunately, the most recent Thomson Reuters consensus forecast is that South Africa will experience a V-shaped growth path, starting from 1.8% last year, dipping to 1.2% this year and then recovering to 1.8% in 2024...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.