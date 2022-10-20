Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Fiscal consolidation implies “large and damaging” headcount reductions among nurses, teachers and the police, which will significantly erode the quality of core public services. But there is no plan to manage the impact.
This is the central message of a new paper by Wits University adjunct professor Michael Sachs and fellow researchers Arabo Ewinyu and Olwethu Shedi, who take a hard look at the implications of “unprecedented” budget cuts that lie in store...
Inside SA’s public service conundrum
Despite the government’s claims that basic education, health care and criminal justice are priority sectors, significant job losses loom due to ‘unprecedented’ budget cuts
