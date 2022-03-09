Gauteng pumps R36bn into infrastructure projects to lure private investment
The infrastructure projects include refurbishments to schools, health facilities, roads and transport
09 March 2022 - 13:11
Infrastructure will be the anchor of Gauteng’s economic recovery as the province claws back from the devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and 2021’s unrest, which wiped an estimated R5bn from the country’s economic hub.
Taking a cue from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, which places infrastructure-led growth spurred on by private investment at the centre of its implementation, the provincial government has allocated R36.8bn over the next three years to its infrastructure programme. The aim is to encourage private investors to help build capability for infrastructure delivery...
