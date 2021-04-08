The trouble with SA’s Covid tests
It seems SA’s private pathology labs are in a months-long standoff with the health products regulatory authority over the validation of laboratory-based Covid antibody tests
08 April 2021 - 05:00
For 10 months, private pathology labs and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) have been in a standoff about the use of antibody tests to detect if a person has been infected with Covid.
The regulator has not approved multiple laboratory tests for use in the country, despite being in negotiations with private pathology labs since last May — and three private labs producing their own studies of the tests’ effectiveness in June...
