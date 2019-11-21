Features Mogoeng Mogoeng’s notable judgments Who is Mogoeng Mogoeng and what are some of his most memorable rulings from the bench BL PREMIUM

“It would be unreasonable to slavishly hold on to a language policy that has proved to be the practical antithesis of fairness, feasibility, inclusivity and the remedial action necessary to shake racism and its tendencies out of their comfort zone”

Mogoeng’s ruling, denying AfriForum’s leave to appeal against the University of the Free State’s new language policy, which made English the main medium of instruction. December 2017