Economists divided on the state of SA’s economy

Subpar growth in the first half of the year suggests that SA’s long-awaited economic recovery has stalled. On the other hand, growth could still bounce back.

Which is it? That depends on who you talk to. Economists are divided. The most bullish believe growth could average about 2% for the year; the most bearish expect it to languish nearer 1%.

The August Reuters consensus among 30 economists is for growth of 1.4% this year, rising to 2.2% by 2020. But the consensus is likely to drop precipitously following the shocking revelation, as the FM went to print, that the economy is in recession. Second-quarter real GDP growth contracted by 0.7% against expectations of a 0.6% rebound.

Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes is among the most bearish, expecting real GDP growth of just 1% for the year as a whole — and this was before the Q2 GDP data came out. He says the mood in SA is very negative, mostly because of a lack of policy direction, particularly around the mining sector and the ANC’s undertaking to expropriate land without compensation.

"While there have been some good moves in terms of improving the governance of state-owned enterprises and making changes at the prosecuting authority and revenue service, there’s still a lot of damage to sort out," he says. "This will take time [and] is holding the economy back."

Dykes gives the government a big tick for the new Integrated Resource Plan (for SA’s electricity mix) and for scrapping the Minerals & Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill, but feels the policy environment hasn’t really improved yet. "If the government lifted some of the policy constraints there’s absolutely no reason why the economy couldn’t grow faster," he says. "Unfortunately, every policy instinct seems to be the wrong one from an investment-encouraging perspective."

Dykes believes the difference between his forecast and the bullish ones is that many expected rising business confidence as a result of Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president to spur fixed investment immediately, creating jobs and boosting demand in a virtuous cycle.

He disagrees with this view, as employment and fixed investment are lagging indicators, not leading ones. In other words, only after demand has climbed and firms have run at full capacity for several quarters do they start to invest and take on new staff.