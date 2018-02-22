The flies in Ramaphosa’s ointment

It was a historic week in SA politics, with former president Jacob Zuma ending his tenure just as controversially as he began it nine years ago.

For incoming president Cyril Ramaphosa it was an unforgettable week. He was swept into office on a tide of relief and expectation after Zuma’s long era of maladministration. On Friday he delivered an unforgettable state of the nation address, widely lauded from all sides.

A week before, it seemed an unlikely event, as Zuma kept the nation on edge, resisting his ousting. As he bucked against his recall by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), the words "constitutional crisis", "state of emergency" and "ethnic mobilisation" were spoken aloud.

The approach adopted by Ramaphosa in ensuring Zuma’s removal was slow and steady.

Eventually, the tipping point came when Zuma requested three more months in office to satisfy "international commitments" and to "introduce" Ramaphosa to his counterparts in the Southern African Development Community and in the Brics group of countries.

The NEC flatly rejected this, and unanimously decided on Zuma’s removal. Though Zuma dug in his heels, the ANC’s parliamentary caucus, led by chief whip Jackson Mthembu and supported by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, said he had no choice and would be removed through a motion of no confidence.

By then, Zuma realised the game was up. Late on Valentine’s day, he resigned in a bitter and rambling speech on live television. He now retreats into political Siberia, with the grim prospect of facing criminal charges linked to 783 allegedly corrupt payments dating back to the arms deal in 2000.

After Zuma quit, it all happened exceedingly quickly. Ramaphosa was elected president by parliament and sworn in within 24 hours. The following day he delivered his maiden state of the nation address, and was almost immediately consulting on an upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

In his speech on Friday, he made it clear that his administration would be markedly different to the outgoing one.

Sweeping changes would include reconfiguring the cabinet, and getting rid of those tarring the image of government. "It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources," Ramaphosa said.

"We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments."

Inquiries are on the cards into whether SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane and national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams are fit to continue in office. A reckoning is fast approaching, after which it seems unlikely Moyane and Abrahams will remain in their positions.

It was no coincidence that on the morning of Zuma’s resignation, the Hawks raided the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound and arrested a number of suspects.