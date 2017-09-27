The never-ending learning journey

If there’s one programme synonymous with business schools across the globe, it’s the MBA. The degree was originally developed to support the needs of business leaders in the early parts of the last century to professionalise management. Though always seen as a generalist degree, the focus areas of the MBA have shifted alongside the changing needs of business as it’s evolved over time. As business schools engage with alumni and employers to ensure that MBAs accelerate performance in ways that are aligned to a rapidly changing world of work, identifying the essence of the knowledge and skills that students need to develop is paramount.

We already know the broad direction of the skills trajectory required. Multiple sources tell us that the critical skills of tomorrow include not only problem-solving and creativity, but also innovation, design thinking, adaptability and communication skills — not to mention high levels of personal accountability.

As an African business school, we also know there are issues at play on our continent which must be considered, in addition to the global skills which managers of tomorrow will have to master. Consider the importance of political intelligence, which focuses far beyond navigating organisational politics to understanding the significant effect that political systems have on an economy and on doing business in Africa. Where the Western world emphasises creativity and innovation, we need to go beyond these to drive frugal innovation and creativity that is focused on reconciling business and social needs.

To do this, we need to ensure that we rigorously review our management and leadership models to evaluate their relevance and currency in countries across the continent. We need to generate our own theories that emanate from our contexts. A multicountry research project by Gibs has already identified a number of key management imperatives that vary across African contexts. For example, the impact of deeply held religious views on how we do business and the moral code with which we lead have not been a primary focus in the curricula of many business schools. Yet we’ve found that it’s an important consideration for many African managers.

One of the key skills future leaders will need is the ability to learn and adapt at pace. The overarching value of an MBA lies in its ability to accelerate learning. In a world in which information comes at us from all sides, this is fundamentally important. But as up-to-date as MBA content may be, aspects of its relevance reduce rapidly. What really matters is knowing where to find new sources of learning, how to interrogate these and to translate implications into behaviour. But as leaders, MBA graduates cannot just do this for their personal learning agendas. They need to build organisations that learn rapidly.

This leads to the notion of dynamic capability. This concept was defined in 1997 by David Teece, Gary Pisano and Amy Shuen as a firm’s "ability to integrate, build and reconfigure internal and external competences to address rapidly changing environments". Building dynamic capability across any organisation calls for leaders to not only craft their own learning agendas so they lead by example, but to build a deep understanding of what their organisations need to learn, how they do so, and from whom.

Early findings from research conducted by a student on our doctoral programme suggest that organisations that lead in the building of dynamic capability understand how formal academic and executive programmes must be aligned with other learning interventions including coaching, workplace assignments and learning by doing.

Increasingly, the role of the forward-thinking business school will evolve beyond offering an MBA followed by a series of courses to alumni, into being the host of a community of lifelong learners. Degrees and diplomas won’t ever become irrelevant, but will be seen as intense learning periods where lifelong learners are able to navigate accelerated learning paths that mark the start of an ability to learn quickly over sustained periods.

We have begun to walk this road. Gibs houses the largest coaching pool of any SA business school and many of our alumni are actively involved in mentoring and coaching current students. This not only builds on the "what" and "how" that managers need to know, but also deepens and perpetuates the learning community beyond the MBA and allows our alumni to keep learning.

Many of our graduates return in the years after their initial studies to serve as mentors and facilitators of our Nexus programme, which focuses on social leadership, and to enrol in other programmes that enable them to build on the core learning skills acquired in the MBA.

It is up to business schools of vision to craft the new world learning agenda. And it is up to every current or prospective MBA to obtain the rapid learning skills that will enable them to be architects of their own and their organisations’ futures.