Knysna fires highlight usefulness of drones

"There are very stringent rules on a construction site — such as no smoking, " he says. "PwC develops the interface to manage data."

The consultancy has mapped 150,000km of power lines in Ontario, Canada, for logging companies. And while drones are mainly image-based for now, they can also spray crops and measure agricultural growth rates using sensing technologies.

But Mazur says the technology is still new and legislation has been found wanting. "There is a lot of marketing, but not so much substance," he says. To this end, PwC focuses mainly on capital projects.

In SA, global agricultural machinery and services provider John Deere has long provided farmers with capabilities such as remotely turning on their irrigation systems using cellphones and satellites — even from a pub in

London.

PwC says airspace-governing bodies around the world are facing the challenge of ensuring the safety and privacy of people without suppressing drone innovation and growth. This may be a barrier to commercial development of drone applications in a given industry, it says.

In many countries, regulations are being implemented which require drone pilots to pass practical and theoretical tests and medical examinations, as well as receive permission to fly in particular areas and beyond a visual line of sight.

Globally, drones equipped with cameras and sensors are providing companies with clearer, more comprehensive views of their businesses. Industries with the best prospects for drone applications globally are infrastructure, estimated to be worth about $45bn; agriculture, worth about $32bn; and transport, worth about $13bn.

"This is another tool in our arsenal. It helps us in processes we are already involved in for our clients," says Andrew Shaw, director of PwC’s infrastructure advisory services in SA. "There is real interest among SOEs [state-owned enterprises]."

Mazur, meanwhile, says Japan spends huge amounts of money on infrastructure, and that the law now includes drone surveying. While SA’s government has long promised huge infrastructure rollout, major projects have been delayed and burdened by overspending.

Drones could speed up this process.