SA’s future is mostly grim

Needless to say this is not the way Cronje thinks the future is most likely to pan out. In fact, he believes that SA’s future as a free and open constitutional democracy may already have reached the point of no return.

"It’s been a gradual process of the white-anting of institutions while one man and his faction have accumulated almost untrammelled power," he says.

He also thinks confidence in the robustness of SA’s civil society and media as an effective countervailing force is misplaced. Both are "quite vulnerable to attack" should they ever pose any real threat to Zuma’s project.

The media can be squeezed by the state withdrawing all its advertising or through the introduction of regulations in the name of transformation, he argues. Similarly, NGOs which already have to register with the state and fill in reports could be silenced through creeping regulation that stipulates they must act in the national interest. There’s also talk of a draft bill that would ban NGOs from receiving foreign funding.

Helen Suzman Foundation director Francis Antonie strongly disputes Cronje’s view, saying: "I don’t think civil society is as weak as we may fear, nor as robust as we would like".

Any attempts to weaken NGOs through regulation would be contested in the courts, he says, and the judiciary would doubtless prove a strong ally in supporting institutions whose mission is to defend the constitution.

"But if the judiciary is captured, we can all pack up," says Antonie.

An opinion poll of five political analysts, released last week by Rand Merchant Bank, shows that the political environment is highly uncertain and multiple outcomes are possible.