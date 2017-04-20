Malusi Gigaba’s ‘radical’ U-turn

But it doesn’t end there. Gigaba also seems to be sticking to his predecessor’s fiscal policies. He secured more investor confidence by assuring investors that policy was "unlikely to change" and that the medium-term budget would remain the same.

"I have given the guarantee that on the level of government, we are completely committed to the previous policies and programmes," he said.

"I don’t come here with preconceived ideas of what needs to be done, with a magic wand to change things and to improve them. I come here to ensure government programmes are implemented."

Argon Asset Management economist Thabi Leoka said it was reassuring that Gigaba had promised there would be no changes, especially on fiscal consolidation. "[Changes in fiscal policy] could change things for the worse; it could trigger another downgrade," said Leoka.

For Leoka, the meeting with investors was a positive move and she felt the minister had alleviated investors’ fears.

The credit rating downgrades from S&P Global and Fitch Ratings seem to have scared Gigaba enough to back down from anything radical. Instead, investors are holding on to signs that Gordhan’s policies will continue for the next three years.

It’s a far cry from Gigaba’s first press conference, where he declared he would "unapologetically" use the state’s R500bn procurement bill to implement "radical economic transformation", and that things would be very different at treasury. It was, he said, an end to "orthodox economists, big business, powerful interests and international investors".

And yet last week, he was falling over backwards to woo these exact people.

"[Treasury] is a strong, professional and stable institution, and we want to keep it that way," he said. "We are happy with the skilled and experienced team we found here, and trust they will remain, as patriotic civil servants who are appointed permanently or on long-term contracts and [who] do not come and go when political principals change."

It’s a reassuring tone, even if investors aren’t entirely convinced. But the fact he seems to have abandoned the word "radical" will be seen as a positive step for investors who have lent the country R2.2 trillion.