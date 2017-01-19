Can the DA really win the Union Buildings?

Yet in 2009, the number of votes surged to 11.6m in Jacob Zuma’s first election.

In hard political terms, one might put it like this: with Zuma as its presidential candidate, the ANC secured 11.6m votes in 2009 and 11.4m votes in 2014. So, for all the trauma the party has suffered, it has lost just 213,827 votes since 2009.

The same applies when comparing local government election results.

The ANC’s 2016 decline was really only in percentage terms. When it comes to total votes received, the drop is once again almost negligible, down from 8.4m in 2011 to 8.1m in 2016, a loss of just 281,206 votes.

So why did the DA do so well in 2016?

First, it benefited from differential turnout, as it wooed a greater percentage of DA-

registered voters to the polling booths on election day. Second, it ran outstanding registration campaigns, registering more new DA votes than the ANC registered its voters.

These factors gave it a decisive advantage in urban metros, where it excelled. And, by being able to form a government in a number of them, it was saved some serious embarrassment through the political capital those victories brought it in the public eye.

Yet the fact remains that the DA made no fundamental breakthrough into the ANC’s core support base, and those 3.3m ANC voters who didn’t turn up in 2016 didn’t vote DA — they just didn’t vote. So, it would be wrong to suggest the DA "won them over".

In fact, for all its success last year, the DA managed only to match its 2014 achievement — securing just over 4m votes.

The DA’s problems run deeper. The percentage of black votes the party secured hardly budged in 2016 and can be estimated to remain at about 6% — roughly where it stood in 2014.

Of course, there is no doubt that there are new black voters in the DA pool today, for various complex reasons. But the watershed moment the party so desperately desires never materialised. Just as it has battled to break the 30% barrier nationally, so it continues to struggle to breach the 10% barrier when it comes to black voters, the two being irrevocably linked.

After the 2014 elections, the DA proudly trumpeted its black support. "We grew our support among black South Africans from 0.8% in 2009 to approximately 6% in 2014," then party leader Helen Zille said at the time. "Roughly 760,000 black South Africans voted for the DA."

But after the 2016 elections, the DA was silent on the subject. And, given the pressure on the party on this front, no news is not necessarily good news.

When the Financial Mail asked the DA why it hadn’t laid out its growth among black voters after 2016’s elections, a spokesman said: "We choose if and when to release our own analyses.

"Unlike 2014, our post-election communication was centred on us becoming the biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane, winning Cape Town with an increased majority, and keeping the ANC below 50% in Johannesburg. These were

our key objectives for the local government elections."