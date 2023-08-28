Beyond the blackout: The silver lining is in the cloud

It seems like yesterday, and yet a lifetime ago, that the technology industry had to deal with one of the greatest crises of recent times — the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overnight, the industry was tasked with implementing digital systems and infrastructure that would take the core operations of South African enterprises and allow them to function online and remotely. Clients wanted it to be “business as usual” in the most unusual of times — a seamless transition to the digital transformation they and the country needed.

Tech companies made it happen; they found solutions and had the technology to do so.

But now SA is faced with a challenge that dwarfs the pandemic. There is no greater threat to businesses than load-shedding. It is that simple and that stark. It affects the country’s people and the industries attempting to stabilise and grow the country’s economy.

Blackouts are the most disruptive challenge of our generation. Just ask the CEOs of large enterprises who have been speaking about how hard they've been hit. Ask the business leaders who fear the greater knock-on effect across all sectors. Ask the Reserve Bank governor who says almost a billion rand is lost every day in SA. Just ask economists who estimate almost a percentage point has been shaved off the country’s GDP.

As with the pandemic, the technology industry needs to find solutions to the challenges load-shedding creates for large enterprises, in particular. The silver lining is in the cloud.

The cloud has been the defining trend in technology for years. Back in 2015, one of the worst years of load-shedding with a recorded 2003 hours of blackouts, there were talks about how it was forcing more companies to not only migrate to the cloud, but to take more of their operations there. Eight years later, the conversation needs to be less about possibly moving to the cloud but about the absolute necessity to do so to future-proof enterprises.