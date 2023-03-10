While market conditions are uncertain, volatility is expected to remain high and persistent
Boosting eNPS: The need for digital workplace management in the remote-work era
Learn how BCX’s digital workspace management solutions can help ensure employee satisfaction, central to productivity and customer experience
Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) is a widely used metric for employee engagement and loyalty to your organisation. Satisfied and motivated employees and a high eNPS are good for productivity, customer experience and skills acquisition and retention. eNPS is an important consideration for modern organisations — particularly those competing for scarce skills.
In the new remote and hybrid world of work, eNPS is critical in digital workplace management. The tools and processes for managing digital devices and applications used by the workforce have a direct influence on how happy and satisfied employees are with their work environment.
McKinsey finds that people who report having a positive employee experience have 16 times the engagement level of employees with a negative experience. And the digital employee experience is emerging as a key measure of overall satisfaction, as virtually all remote and hybrid workers depend on their digital tools performing flawlessly. However, research has also shown that providing a good employee experience has become a top challenge for remote IT support.
Digital workspace management as a business enabler
Remote worker productivity and business continuity can be seriously affected by device, application and connection failure, so workspace management has evolved from a cost centre to a crucial remote-work business enabler. Instead of a break-fix reactive approach, digital workspace management must now be proactive, using advanced technologies to prevent downtime in the first place.
To achieve this, digital workspace management now encompasses areas such as end-user computer services, mobile device management, unified endpoint management, virtual applications and desktops, and supplementary services such as contact centres and field services. Providing all of these facilities can be challenging, particularly when IT teams are limited and staff is based across broad geographical areas.
BCX, Africa’s largest systems integrator, addresses this challenge for clients with an expert team and extensive digital workspace management services covering everything from remote desktop and mobile device support to application monitoring, performance management and auditing, field support and managed services across the country.
Added to preventive maintenance and proactive monitoring and management, employee self-service has been found to be a particularly effective tool in boosting employee satisfaction and reducing pressure on IT service teams.
Control vs governance
Ten to 15 years ago, “bring your own device” was a hot topic as employers grappled with the challenges of control, security and device management. Today, most employees toggle between work and personal use across their mobile devices and laptops, and certain control issues remain.
The ethics of using monitoring software to track employee activity and productivity is a talking point. Complete visibility and granular oversight are unpopular among most employees. Then there are the considerations around digital device management and data protection when users are in charge of endpoint protection.
It is possible — and relatively simple — to ensure a good employee experience, while maintaining corporate governance and security. Organisations can reach a compromise between governance and unwanted total control over employee devices with advanced tools that remotely manage devices and control only how users access corporate assets.
Boosting engagement and loyalty
Combining the right technologies, processes and partners allows organisations to support remote and hybrid workforces proactively, ensuring they remain productive and never experience the frustration of business tools that don’t work as expected. In the long run, this improves eNPS, customer service and experience, and the business’ bottom line.
BCX is in the business of enabling digital enterprise. Speak to BCX about its portfolio of digital workspace management solutions and services to support continuity, productivity and employee satisfaction.
About the author: Jan Roux is a digital workplace management executive at BCX.
This article was sponsored by BCX.
