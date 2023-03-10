Digital transformation requires a new kind of leader

There’s a temptation to consider digital transformation (DX) as technology that might need to be employed, but as with anything else, successful DX is driven by the people in your organisation – the very people who will either adopt or resist the technology.

This means DX requires a particular kind of leadership.

Human beings, by their nature, are resistant to change. None of us likes being taken out of our comfort zone and put in a position where the way we’ve done something for decades is thrown into question. This means helping employees to imagine the future and accept that it’s possible, and managing their expectations along the way.

For leaders, this will mean making difficult decisions and having the dreaded “courageous conversations” with employees who are trying to block change. It will mean identifying internal champions of the changes and empowering them to drive it forward. It may require bringing in external talent to boost knowledge and skills internally.

It will certainly require superb communication skills to ensure that change messaging reaches all corners of the organisation and that employees are never left wondering what the next step is, or how their lives will be affected.

Most of all, however, it requires the entire top structure to be unified in owning the DX and model courage, enthusiasm, participation in the process and a willingness to support those who require additional bolstering.