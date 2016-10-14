Steinhoff to acquire Australia’s Fantastic Holdings for $274m
Steinhoff’s Asia Pacific unit will acquire all of Fantastic Holdings’ issued shares, Steinhoff International says
14 October 2016 - 14:01 PM
FURNITURE retailer Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings’ entire stake for A$361m ($274m), the Sydney-based firm said.
The companies have reached an agreement under which Steinhoff’s Asia Pacific unit will acquire all of Fantastic Holdings’ issued shares, the Australian firm said in a statement.
Reuters
