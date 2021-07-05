Empowering young people through entrepreneurship

“As corporate supply chain and supplier development stakeholders, we need to talk about what more can be done to address the challenge of unemployment. At Absa we believe that promoting entrepreneurship could be key to growing the economy and getting more people employed,” he said.

How can Africa empower young people through entrepreneurship?

Mmathebe Zvobwo, executive ESD at Telkom, recommended that to optimise limited resources, Africa needs an approach which differentiates between empowering youth for survivalist socioeconomic activity and developing entrepreneurs who can grow rapidly to scale into supply chains.

Strong indicators for entrepreneurship relate to an innovative mindset, willingness to experiment, creative problem solving, perseverance and an ability to overcome fear of failure. This blended approach must prioritise resources to achieve the desired outcomes.

A huge barrier to employment and entrepreneurship is lack of work experience, the “experience trap’” where youth cannot get work without experience or experience without work. Business needs to create a new spin on internships that are entrepreneurial, combining training, job shadowing and mentorship with relevant work exposure.

“Young people are disillusioned and need a sense of hope and direction,” said Farai Mubaiwa of Youth Employment Services, which has more than 55,000 alumni.

On Youth Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched an initiative, SA Youth Network, which centralises “pathways for youth” including learning, learnerships, apprenticeships, volunteering and part- or full-time work opportunities.

This is a solid first step to multi-pathway options needed for youth, designed to help them become economically active. The platform creates collaboration by centralising resources for young job seekers into Africa.