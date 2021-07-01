Entries now open for 2021 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Entries have opened for the fourth annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards which recognise and celebrate supplier development best practice and encourage collaboration among large African companies that are committed to building inclusive and transformed supply chains.

Launched in 2018, the inaugural awards attracted more than 400 entries across diverse industries and have grown in scope and impact.

Vusi Fele, Absa Group’s chief procurement officer, says the awards align well with Absa’s values of “Africanacity” in promoting growth, innovation and prosperity on the African continent.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Supplier Development Awards for the fourth year in a row, as we continue to promote the development of robust and sustainable supply chains in SA and Africa.