Climate commission pushes the government forward, but not far or fast enough

SA needs to adopt a far more ambitious climate action plan than the 2°C aligned range recommended by the Presidential Climate Commission’s report.

On Thursday the commission published its recommendations on SA’s proposed climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, as set out in the draft update of SA’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

In its recommendations the commission calls for more ambitious emission reductions, proposing that the target range for emissions in 2030 be lowered to 350–420 Mt CO 2 equivalent (-eq). The commission says this is consistent with SA’s fair share contribution to a 2°C global target. Yet what is needed is a pathway aligned with a 1.5°C global target.

For comparison, the range proposed by the government in the draft NDC update is 398-440 Mt CO 2 -eq, while the recommended range for a fair share aligned with a 1.5°C global target, according to the climate equity reference calculator, is 274–352 Mt CO 2 -eq.

Based on technical evidence presented to the commission, its report on the draft NDC update concludes that “there is little downside to increased ambition”. Indeed, there are several reasons why adopting more ambitious climate targets now will be beneficial.

There are developmental benefits that come with increased climate ambition. The report notes the potential employment benefits of more ambitious climate targets, as well as benefits for air pollution and health.

The commission also recognises that there are risks if climate commitments are not ambitious enough. One example is higher domestic export tariffs as a result of carbon border adjustments by the EU. It calls for further ambition beyond existing policies by adopting least-cost measures to accelerate emission reductions, provided that the required investment is supported by scaled-up climate finance.

In embracing more ambitious targets, SA would be likely to be more eligible for a range of transition and climate finance. There is a window of opportunity — a window that will not remain open until 2025 — to access concessionary finance linked to accelerated phasing out of coal-fired electricity generation. These are concessions SA needs, and some experts are concerned that weak ambition will cause SA to lose out to other countries that are being more proactive on climate action.

The commission acknowledges that failure to commit to more ambitious targets now is likely to make the necessary emissions reduction trajectory significantly steeper and more difficult to attain after 2030. In other words, if we delay action now it will only make it harder to achieve the needed emission reductions later.