The Big Small Business Show — Episode 29
This week's practical and down-to-earth business advice is for Clean Pro Systems CEO Verina Coleman
BROADCAST TIMES
Friday 18:30 | Monday 21:30 repeat | Wednesday 14:00 repeat
The Big Small Business Show aims to give viewers practical and down-to-earth business advice and is tailor-made for entrepreneurs. This programme gives great insight and tips to those who want to grow their ventures, as well as those who wanting to take the step towards entrepreneurship.
The show is hosted by Allon Raiz, CEO of Raizcorp, an internationally known business guru. He is frequently joined by well-known panellists and experts on SME growth. During the show assistance is given to business owners to realise their short-term goals, and for simple no-nonsense know-how, expert guests share their knowledge on general topics of interest to all the viewers such as sales strategies, brand marketing and new digital and technology trends.
EPISODE 29
Part 1: The Big Small Business Show host Allon Raiz sits down with passionate entrepreneur and CEO of Clean Pro Systems, Verina Coleman, to discuss her cleaning company’s focus on family and upskilling in-house workers rather than outsourcing.
Part 2: Allon Raiz gives Verina Coleman advice on how to scale a family-run company while avoiding the loyalty crisis. He emphasises the importance of developing a strong executive committee and growth strategy.
Part 3: Zeenat Ghoor, CEO of Aspire Consulting, shares with us how she built her engineering business from the ground up. In his Entrepreneurial Academy, Raiz reflects on his interview with Verina Coleman and discusses the five stages of growth.
EPISODE 28
Part 1: Dr Qinisile Cele has built her clinic on her own name as a brand. She's now branched out into a wellness centre with a broader team of specialists. She needs help on getting clients to accept and trust in her team.
Part 2: Clients view the Family Matters Wellness Centre in Tshwane as an extension of Dr Qinisile Cele's personal brand. However, Dr Q now has a team of specialists working with her. Raiz advises her on getting clients to accept and trust in her team.
Part 3: Lady K Wellness started as an experimental herbal solution to a skin problem developed during pregnancy. Karien Jafta tells us how she turned it into a fully fledged business.
EPISODE 27
Part 1: The Big Small Business Show looks into the unique chocolate-making business of Stephanie Ceronio, the owner of Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio.
Part 2: Raiz gives Stephanie Ceronio, the owner of Jack Rabbit Chocolate Studio, advice on how to approach investment and determine if one is getting the right investor for the next phase of one's business growth.
Part 3: Raiz advises Stephanie Ceronio how to go about approaching the right investors to grow her chocolate-making business beyond SA.
EPISODE 26
Part 1: The Big Small Business Show catches up with an entrepreneur trying to increase his market share in the décor sector. Allon Raiz of Raizcorp speaks to Vusani Ravele of Native Decor about starting out and moving to the next level.
Part 2: Raiz gives Ravele some things to think about in his quest to grow his business. It's all about advice and practical tips on the tried and tested recipes to grow market share and attract investors for your entrepreneurial venture.
Part 3: Allon Raiz speaks to personal development coach Tshepo Serokolo who, after a recent heart attack, shares some known and new perspectives on the importance of time and life balance.
EPISODE 25:
Part 1: This week Allon Raiz of Raizcorp chats to Mmathapelo Mojapelo, the MD of Elmandi Road Maintenance.
Raiz helps Mojapelo discuss her business plan and gives some advice and insights into the next growth phase of the company.
Part 3: Allon Raiz speaks to Lesedi Seforo of SAICA, who explains some of the latest changes and information around tax laws and filing tax returns.
The Big Small Business Show is sponsored by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and MTN.
SAICA is a home to nation-building initiatives such as: