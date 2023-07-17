The Big Small Business Show — Episode 29

The Big Small Business Show aims to give viewers practical and down-to-earth business advice and is tailor-made for entrepreneurs. This programme gives great insight and tips to those who want to grow their ventures, as well as those who wanting to take the step towards entrepreneurship.

The show is hosted by Allon Raiz, CEO of Raizcorp, an internationally known business guru. He is frequently joined by well-known panellists and experts on SME growth. During the show assistance is given to business owners to realise their short-term goals, and for simple no-nonsense know-how, expert guests share their knowledge on general topics of interest to all the viewers such as sales strategies, brand marketing and new digital and technology trends.