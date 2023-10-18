WATCH | Crypto Chat: The impact of the Middle East conflict

October 11 2023: Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard, with conflict in the Middle East weighing on investor sentiment. Bitcoin dropped for five consecutive days before recovering back above the $27,000 mark. Business Day TV spoke to SA's country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit, about whether Bitcoin remains attractive to investors during times of uncertainty.
Trading in ordinals dominating crypto market
September 27 2023: Cryptocurrencies have been trading sideways, influenced by various industry developments and macroeconomic factors. Business Day TV spoke to De Wit to get more details.
Crypto currencies on the back foot
September 13 2023: Cryptocurrencies are trading on the back foot, with Bitcoin falling under the $30,000 mark. This comes as traders digest the US CPI print and a court judgment that allowed bankrupt exchange FTX to sell its crypto assets. Business Day TV discussed these moves with De Wit.
Crypto surges after US court approval
August 31 2023: The value of crypto assets surged after a US court approved the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Business Day TV spoke to Luno's Christo de Wit for more details.
Crypto stumbles as US rules on XRP
August 3 2023: Bitcoin has kicked off August on a sour note, trading under the $30,000 mark after US legislators said that XRP is not a security. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the crypto market with De Wit.
Crypto currency rally takes a breather
July 18 2023: The rally in the crypto market has lost some steam, with Bitcoin trading sideways near the $30,000 mark. Business Day TV caught up with Luno's Christo de Wit and he shared insights on the factors influencing crypto moves.
Crypto soars in first 6 months of 2023
July 6 2023: The cryptocurrency market has had an upbeat 2023 so far, with the total market capitalisation increasing by more than 50% in the first half. Business Day TV discussed the factors boosting growth in that market with the SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
Bitcoin rallies above $28,000
June 22 2023: Bitcoin hit its highest level since April this week. This comes after markets cheered the prospects of a Bitcoin ETF, which would be backed by investment management company BlackRock. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with De Wit.
Bitcoin shrugs off crypto crackdown
June 8 2023: US regulators are clamping down on crypto exchange firms and are suing Binance and Coinbase. Despite the legal action, Bitcoin has rallied and crossed the crucial $25,000 mark. Business Day TV discussed the moves at play with De Wit.
Major cryptocurrencies trade sideways
May 23 2023: Trading on the crypto market has been muted. Bitcoin has hovered around $27,000 for a third week, despite the volatility in equity markets. Business Day TV discussed the action playing out in that space with Luno's Christo de Wit.
Bitcoin rally loses steam
May 10 2023: Bitcoin's rally has taken a breather, as prices have retreated from $30,000 to around $27,000, despite upbeat US inflation data. Business Day TV caught up with De Wit for a look at the factors driving activity in the crypto market.
Rising confidence in crypto sees Bitcoin upside
April 25 2023: Bitcoin is edging closer to that $30,000 mark again. That's as some investors said they expect the Fed to inject more money into the US economy after signs of yet another US bank collapse. Business Day TV caught up with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz, and he shared his take on the activity playing out in that market.
Questions around crypto as form of payment
March 27 2023: Analysts across the globe are questioning the viability of using cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. In SA, one of the country's largest retailers, Pick n Pay, is making it possible for customers to pay for items using crypto. Business Day TV caught up with the CFO of Luno, Alwyn Jones, for a look at the adoption of crypto as a payment method.
Investors uncertain after US banking crypto collapse
March 15 2023: The collapse of big US banking players in the crypto industry, like Silvergate and Signature, has left investors on edge. Business Day TV caught up with Luno's SA country manager, Christo de Wit, for more perspective on the impact this has had on cryptocurrencies.
Crypto not a safe haven for cyber criminals
March 2 2023: The common belief is that the lack of regulation around cryptocurrencies makes the asset vulnerable to financial crimes. However, crypto exchange Luno says crypto is actually a terrible choice for scammers. Business Day TV learnt more about this assertion from Johan Hetzel, head of financial crime at Luno.
