No more time for talk when it comes to secure electricity

A recent report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) shows the urgency of signing off on significant policy and regulatory decisions by at least March 2020 to ensure sufficient electricity supply for the country’s economy.

2019 was SA’s worst year of load-shedding to date and cost the economy between R60bn and R120bn. Unless major changes are made, we may be in for even more severe power cuts ahead. The CSIR points out that the energy shortfall is even bigger than assumed in government’s Integrated Resource Plan 2019 (IRP), which already identified significant capacity and energy shortages in the short to medium term.

Not only is there is little hope that Eskom’s power plant performance will improve enough to ward off the crisis, but the key decisions needed to ensure the long-term health of the sector are not being implemented. One of the first objectives of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s road map for restructuring Eskom was to have a separate transmission company established by March this year.

New Eskom CEO André De Ruyter’s announcement that more time is needed to implement government’s proposed unbundling of the state utility is a worrying sign that we are in for more of the same as he seeks to protect its interests at all costs. Meanwhile, finance minister Tito Mboweni’s attempts to reassure international visitors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, were not entirely convincing, with commentators such as CNN’s business editor Richard Quest saying, “At the end of the day, there’s no point in coming here to say, ‘Invest, invest, invest in me’, if you haven’t got the policies worthy of it.”

This is really the crux of the matter. Enabling investment is the easiest and most efficient way to address the country’s electricity supply problem. The use of renewable energy is increasing rapidly in SA, driven, as in the rest of Africa, by rapidly falling technology costs.

Renewables now have a proven track-record of reducing pressure on the grid and providing cleaner — and cheaper — electricity. Bids by private power developers in international and African renewable energy procurement programmes have broken electricity cost records several times in the past year, and now represent the cheapest source of new power in most countries in the region, including SA.

There is little doubt that if SA were to launch a new round of procurement for renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), the resulting projects would produce power at costs lower than many of Eskom’s existing coal plants. Operating SA renewable energy IPPs — representing more than 3,000MW — have, on average, also taken less than two years (and in some cases only one year) to build.