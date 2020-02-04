Why Cosatu might just be right about Eskom and the PIC

The GEPF’s pension scheme is a defined benefit, which means the employer guarantees minimum pension payments regardless of the performance of the PIC, and the state guarantees, by law, that the GEPF will do this. Furthermore, large contributions together with income from equity investments and interest received on loans has exceeded pension payouts every year by tens of billions since its inception in the late 1990s. In the 2019 financial year, the GEPF’s surplus to re-invest after paying R102bn in pensions and benefits was R55bn.

The GEPF can use some of its vast financial resources to grant Eskom a loan at less than market interest rates on certain conditions, without threatening pensions (present or future), in any way. Moreover, redirecting some of the funds managed by the PIC from the stock market to government bonds and investing in transforming public institutions — such as Eskom — would have the added benefit of bolstering the pension fund in the long run.

This is because the fund’s performance would not be dependent on constant share price increases. It would rely much more on cash income from interest on government bonds. Returns from bonds have been more than double dividend returns from company shares. Furthermore, the JSE is widely considered overvalued and propped up by constant investments in corporate shares by the PIC. This endangers huge amounts of capital as investors prepare to withdraw funds to invest in more stable financial markets, and may induce a stock market crash.

To move investment away from the stock market would bolster the stability and certainty of the pension fund in the long run. Potential jobs can be created by redirecting investment from the JSE to increased investment in the transformation of Eskom into a socially owned renewable energy utility.

Corruption, as ever

This is a more sustainable form of investment because it would be investing in long-term infrastructure aimed at re-industrialising the SA economy. This would have the added and critical advantage of improving people’s lives and simultaneously fighting the climate emergency. In contrast, the GEPF today has 12% of its R1,800bn invested in a single company, Naspers. What kind of investment policy is that?

It is not possible to separate the current crisis at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom from the problem of corruption. Unfortunately, we cannot attribute corruption to a few bad individuals only. We have to understand corruption in relation to how the governing party has prioritised a narrow class project aimed at developing what former president Thabo Mbeki called “the black bourgeoisie”.

This project has been embraced by both international corporate powers and old monopoly capital, left untouched by the negotiated settlement. The combination of established and old capitalist interest with the new created a monstrous process.