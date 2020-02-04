Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Times of crisis show the world still isn’t in harmony Policies and proposals by the UN have not been able to ‘better manage globalisation’ BL PREMIUM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) came around late last week and declared the Wuhan coronavirus a global health emergency. A lot has been written about it, and more will undoubtedly be written. Meanwhile, the number of infections will increase, as will the death toll.

One of the issues that ought to be discussed is the weaknesses in international co-operation, the management of globalisation and, in particular, the transnational spread of communicable diseases. The spread of the virus comes at a time when the multilateral system is at its weakest, at the end of two decades that have dragged the world towards an abyss.