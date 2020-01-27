BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Donald Trump’s poodles will keep him on throne
Republican senators will vote to retain president despite the gravity of evidence in impeachment trial
27 January 2020 - 09:06
It’s incredible to think that, in the end, Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate is likely to amount to nothing. It’s a costly charade.
Based on the evidence, Trump is guilty as hell, but he’ll be acquitted. It’s supposed to be a trial — the senators make up the jury and it’s presided over by the chief justice — and yet it’s not about justice; it’s all politics. Welcome to America.
