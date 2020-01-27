Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Donald Trump’s poodles will keep him on throne Republican senators will vote to retain president despite the gravity of evidence in impeachment trial BL PREMIUM

It’s incredible to think that, in the end, Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate is likely to amount to nothing. It’s a costly charade.

Based on the evidence, Trump is guilty as hell, but he’ll be acquitted. It’s supposed to be a trial — the senators make up the jury and it’s presided over by the chief justice — and yet it’s not about justice; it’s all politics. Welcome to America.