BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Judiciary needs to be less coy about godfather of the Cape courts
10 February 2020 - 08:34
The judiciary will do untold damage to its reputation, and thus leave the country’s future in a perilous predicament, unless it acts honestly and decisively on the controversy surrounding Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. He is proving to be more than just a fly in the ointment.
The country is once again titillated by accusations of abuse, nepotism and even physical assault from his court.
