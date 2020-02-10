Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Judiciary needs to be less coy about godfather of the Cape courts BL PREMIUM

The judiciary will do untold damage to its reputation, and thus leave the country’s future in a perilous predicament, unless it acts honestly and decisively on the controversy surrounding Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. He is proving to be more than just a fly in the ointment.

The country is once again titillated by accusations of abuse, nepotism and even physical assault from his court.