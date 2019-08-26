Opinion RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril’s ‘allies’ are circling as third president teeters President faces a powerful fightback with few backers and no cover, and he lacks a proper plan to turn the economy around BL PREMIUM

“How do you envisage a post-Cyril scenario?” a senior ANC member asked me recently. I asked if he meant in five years. “No,” he said. “Sooner.”

I was befuddled why someone who knows the inner workings of the ANC was contemplating President Cyril Ramaphosa not making it through his first term. Politics is brutal, but even Jacob Zuma and the Gupta ensemble lasted nine years.