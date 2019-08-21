Opinion PETER BRUCE: Visa easing is a ray of light in a spooky time BL PREMIUM

I have news. “As from today [August 15], travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand will no longer require a visa to visit SA for holidays, conferencing, and business meeting visits,” Aaron Motsoaledi, the minister of home affairs, declared.

It might seem a small thing in the middle of being spooked about an imminent Moody’s downgrade, falling into the deathly grip of an IMF rescue and the end of life as we know it. But the announcement marks the first signs of life in a home affairs department that has done its utmost, for years, to make it as difficult as possible for people to come and spend their money here.