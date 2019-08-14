PETER BRUCE: SA should not take China’s warnings lightly
Ambassador Lin Songtian says Cyril Ramaphosa is SA’s last hope and Eskom is a debt trap
14 August 2019 - 09:21
It should probably have been on more front pages, been given more editorial comment and attracted more attention, but it’s not my job to tell the media what to do.
Still, when China’s ambassador says something to a global news agency like “Cyril Ramaphosa is SA’s last hope”, I would as a reader want to see more reporting and analysis on it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.