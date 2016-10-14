The past two weeks have provided a low intensity, albeit eventful, fight between the ANC and the DA in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros.

Former Joburg mayor Parks Tau was appointed the chairperson of the South African Local Government Association (Salga)‚ a move lauded by the ANC in Joburg and the South African Municipal Workers Union.

A few day later‚ Tau’s successor‚ Herman Mashaba threw a quick jab at Tau when he announced that he did not support Salga and his city would be withdrawing financial support to the employer body.

Mashaba described Salga as a cadre deployment body for the ANC that had become top-heavy and wasteful in its spending. He said Salga had strayed from its mandate‚ which is to empower local government councillors and to act as their spokesperson in the national arena.

"That means that Salga must represent all local government councillors in a manner consistent with democracy‚" said Mashaba.

"Over the years‚ Salga has‚ in my view‚ strayed from its mandate. It has spent too much money on nice-to-haves and on projects of dubious utility."

Just as Salga was about to respond to his statement‚ the ANC in Joburg retaliated with another attack on Mashaba. The party filed a complaint of sexism with the Commission for Gender Equality against the Joburg mayor. This stemmed from comments attributed to Mashaba in the August 10 edition of The Star‚ in which he was quoted saying: "The days when they [ANC administration] allowed their girlfriends to run state institutions are over."

The ANC in Johannesburg was joined by the Progressive Professionals Forum‚ Young Women for Business Network and the Black Management Forum.

But‚ on Thursday‚ the DA came back with a sucker-punch, leaving the party ahead on points at the end of the week. Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga invited journalists to Pretoria’s City Hall, where he showed how his predecessors had squandered R100m worth of taxpayers’ money trying to renovate this building.

The city hall is 80 years old and therefore its renovations need to comply with regulations of the Heritage Council of SA.

However‚ the previous administration hired an incompetent contractor who messed up the building, leaving the city having to pay to get the job done properly.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa‚ the previous mayor‚ had planned to house his senior staff at there. Msimanga has taken the forensic report‚ which was gathering dust in Ramokgopa’s office‚ to the police for them to take action.

The ANC‚ however‚ is also not staying down. It wants to take action against Msimanga over staff members the party says he has appointed illegally.

TMG Digital