Van Rooyen joins Zuma in bid to interdict Madonsela

COOPERATIVE governance minister Des Van Rooyen has applied for an urgent interdict to block Public Protector Thuli Madonsela from releasing an interim report on state capture.

Madonsela confirmed that the matter will be heard on Friday.

Van Rooyen's appointment as finance Minister in December last year intensified the debate over state capture and the influence of President Jacob Zuma's friends and family benefactors, the Guptas.

Zuma is also seeking an interdict to block Madonsela and the Guptas this week urged her not to release the report.

Zuma axed former minister Nhlanhla Nene, replacing him with the little known Van Rooyen, a move which tanked the rand and caused a market backlash.

Zuma was forced to remove Van Rooyen and replace him with Pravin Gordhan. During Van Rooyen’s four-day stint as finance minister he was accompanied by "advisers" reportedly with links to the Gupta family.

In March deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas revealed that the family had offered him the post ahead of Nene's axing.

Madonsela was due to release an interim report on state capture on Friday.

© BDlive 2016