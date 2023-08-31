Apply for UKZN's industry-backed postgrad diploma in industrial relations

Interested in industrial relations? UKZN’s School of Law is accepting applications for its postgraduate diploma in industrial relations in 2023 (PDIR). Backed by the labour relations industry, this programme sets you up for roles in labour dispute resolution.
Quick facts:
An NQF level 8 qualification is required;
The programme prepares you for roles in bargaining councils or the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration;
Part time: two years (two modules each semester); and
Full time: one year (four modules each semester).
Online learning:
Most teaching is online. You’ll need a good internet connection, a computer, data (provided at your own cost) and to be tech-savvy.
Some exams are on campus at Howard College, Durban.
Eligibility:
Bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma (NQF level 7).
Admission is competitive; meeting the minimum requirements doesn’t ensure you a spot.
Experience can give you an edge.
Cost:
2024 fees aren’t set. In 2023, it was R4,760 per module. Plan for a 5%-10% increase in 2024.
ID, matric and tertiary certificates (certified copies);
Academic transcripts from all colleges or universities;
CV;
One-page letter of motivation, telling us why you are interested in this programme and whether your studies will be self-funded or paid for by a sponsor or bursary. Also indicate whether you wish to study full time or part time;
If full time, prove you have the time; and
Proof of payment.
Incomplete or unpaid applications won’t be accepted. Have everything ready!
Questions? Contact: PDIR@ukzn.ac.za
*This course is self-funded; students are not eligible for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme , financial concessions or university residence.
You are required to obtain financial clearance each year before registration. This will require the settlement of any outstanding fees in full and in cash.
