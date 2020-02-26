You will never have to emigrate financially from SA

Financial emigration through the SA Reserve Bank is to be phased out from next year and the tax exemption on foreign remuneration you can earn as an SA resident will increase from R1m to R1.25m on March 1 this year, the Treasury announced in the Budget Review on Wednesday.

High-income earners have been using financial emigration — which involves changing your status at the Reserve Bank from resident to non-resident for exchange control purposes — to prove they are not resident in SA for tax purposes and to avoid tax on foreign remuneration.

You don’t have to give up your SA citizenship or passport if you emigrate financially, but you have to close your credit card and bank accounts, Chris Axelson, chief director of economic tax analysis at the National Treasury, says.

Financial emigrants also faced capital gains tax as they were deemed to have sold all their assets in SA and had to make difficult choices about withdrawing their retirement savings and incurring the high taxes that come with making withdrawals. Typically, they have needed advice from advisers charging large amounts for this specialist advice, Axelson says.

Scrapping financial emigration will give people the flexibility to go and work or do business overseas and get experience without giving up their accounts in SA, and make it easier for them to return at any time, says Axelson.

The Budget Review notes that under the new system, as an individual you will be treated the same if you are an emigrant or a resident.

The test for whether you pay tax in SA remains the same: if you are ordinarily resident in SA and call it your home, you will be taxed here on your worldwide income.

You are also a resident if you pass the so-called “physical presence test”, which means you are physically present in SA for a period or periods exceeding:

91 days during the tax year

91 days during each of the five tax years preceding the relevant tax year

915 days in total during the five years preceding the relevant tax year

Previously, if you were an SA tax resident earning as an employee overseas, you could avoid tax on your foreign remuneration if you were out of the country for 183 full days in any 12-month period. This was set to change on March 1 so that your earnings from working overseas would only be tax free up to R1m.

The Budget Review reveals that you will now enjoy a higher foreign income exemption of R1.25m.

Only income above this amount will attract tax in SA, starting with the local tax exemptions and lowest marginal tax rates.

You are also entitled to offset tax due based on how much tax you have paid in the country in which you are working, even if there isn’t a double-tax agreement with the other country.

Axelson says problems arise for South Africans working abroad who have failed to tell Sars that their tax residency has changed — technically they still owe tax in SA on their worldwide assets and may need to use the voluntary tax disclosure programme to resolve their issues.

Exchange controls have not been adjusted so you can still transfer R11m out of the country each year using your foreign capital allowance of R10m and the single discretionary allowance of R1m.

This is as long as your taxes are up to date and the Budget Review notes that, in future, you will be subject to a verification process that includes certifying your tax status, the source of the funds, and assurances that you aren’t money laundering or funding terrorism. This will be phased in from March 2021, according to the review.

Remember, as long as you remain an SA resident, you will pay tax on the income, dividends and capital gains from any investments made offshore.