Suspected Ponzi firm Coin It moving contracts to other firms, FSCA warns

Coin It investors, be warned: if you’ve received a letter from the management of Coin It Trading, advising you that your contracts with the company will be transferred to other associated companies, do not enter into any further agreements with such unauthorised entities.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued the warning in a media release on Thursday.

Earlier in 2019, the FSCA launched an investigation into Coin It Trading and Commex Minerals for suspected breaches of financial sector laws. This included a search and seizure operation by FSCA investigators at the companies’ shared premises in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal.

In September, the FSCA opened a case with the Hawks for further investigation. This investigation is under way, with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) having recently obtained preservation orders against some bank accounts linked to the two investigated parties.

“The AFU will now start tracing assets belonging to Coinit and Commex,” the regulator says.