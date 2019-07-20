It’s common to be cash-strapped before month-end

There has been a year-on-year increase in the number of South Africans running out of money before month-end, and an increase in the number of those feeling “frustrated”, research released this week reveals.

The majority of South Africans — a whopping 76% — run out of money before the end of the month, compared with 73% last year, research commissioned by TymeBank shows. And 57% are out of money by the 15th of the month.

Entitled “More Month Than Money”, the report shows that this is a reality for South Africans across the income spectrum, with 44% of respondents who earn more than R50,000 a month finding themselves out of money before month-end.

This research correlates with the findings of the latest Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor, which was also released this week, showing that money is a major source of stress in households across income brackets.

In 2019, 50% of all respondents in the Old Mutual survey of 1,000 working metropolitan households in SA said money is a major source of stress in their homes, compared with 40% of respondents in 2018.

Arthur Goldstuck, the founder of World Wide Worx which conducted the TymeBank research in collaboration with Ratepop, says it’s significant that there has also been a drop in the percentage of South Africans who know how much money is in their bank account at any given time.

“Last year, 75% of respondents knew. This year, the figure dropped to 71%. It’s almost as if people are scared to look at what’s in their accounts, and because the economy is getting tighter and the money flows out faster, they don’t keep track of it as well. The reality is that times have got harder,” Goldstuck says.

He adds that in 208, 48% of respondents said that running out of money before month-end left them feeling frustrated. This year 51% said they feel frustrated when this happens, and 35% said they feel helpless.